9 Exotic Animals You Can Own As Pets In India
Guinea pigs
are emerging as a hot favourite among exotic pets in India. In fact, India is one of the largest importers of guinea pigs.
Pygmy marmosets
are, as the name suggests, some of the world’s tiniest monkeys. Their cute appearance has found many fans in India.
Fennec fox
, a native of North Africa, is known for its large ears. It is one of the smallest fox species in the world.
African pygmy
hedgehog
, also known as four-toed hedgehog, are allowed as exotic pets in the country despite their non-native status.
Iguana
may not be beneficial toour ecosystem, they are allowed to be kept as pets.
Sugar gliders are arboreal marsupials, native to Australia and Papua New Guinea. They can be legally adopted as pets.
Tamarins are tiny New World Monkeys. Though not a popular choice, they are allowed to be kept as pets.
Whether a tarantula can be kept as a pet is legally disputable, they are still owned in the country.
Turtles
are known for their long lifespan. These intelligent creatures are legally allowed to be adopted as pets.