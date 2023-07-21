9 facts about ancient egypt
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
The only ancient wonder of that world that survives is in Egypt.
Contrary to perception, the Pyramids were not built by slaves.
The ancient Egyptians too believed in an afterlife.
The bodies were preserved with utmost care as they wanted the person to be well in the afterlife.
Ancient Egyptians, too, had many Gods which included Isis, Osiris, and Ra – The Sun God.
There are 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Egypt dating back to 2000 years.
Egypt is home to Mount Sainai which is sacred for both Christians and Muslims.
Board games were popular among ancient Egyptian communities.
The famed queen Cleopatra was not Egyptian but Macedonian.