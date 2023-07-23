9 Fantastic Ways To Gain Some Weight

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

One must consume calorie-dense foods like nuts and avocados.

Eat frequent, balanced meals with a mix of nutrients.

Include protein-rich foods to support muscle growth.

Do add healthy fats to meals for extra calories.

Drink high-calorie smoothies or shakes as snacks.

Hit the gym to strength train to build muscle mass effectively.

Try to avoid excessive cardio exercises that burn too many calories.

Make it a habit to snack on dried fruits and granola for added energy.

Ensure to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice and guidance.