9 fascinating facts about australia
90% Australians live on the coast.
Australia has Alps too, and it receives more snowfall that the Swiss Alps.
Tasmania is known to have the cleanest air in the world.
The majestic Great Barrier Reef has the largest eco-system in the world.
New South Wales and Victoria are popular for their wines too.
The largest sand island in the world is in Australia, called Fraser Island.
Indian Pacific train has the longest straight section of train track in the world
Australia is home to some of the most unique species of animals.
Kangaroos are found only in Australia.