9 fascinating facts about kerala
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
The word Kerala means the ‘Land of Coconuts’.
Kerala has the highest female to male ratio among all states in India.
The average literacy rate in Kerala is about 93%.
Kerala is the state with highest life expectancy in India.
The state is known for its world famous Ayurvedic resorts and treatments.
The backwaters if Kerala is actually a very intricate network.
Kerala is home to the richest temple in the world, The Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
Kerala has a phenomenally low rate of population growth.