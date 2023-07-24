9 Fascinating facts about pizza
Luis XIII in Salerno, Italy has the world’s most expensive pizza with a price tag of $12,000.
36% of Americans believe that pizza is a breakfast meal.
Pepperoni was found to be the most popular topping followed by Sausage at number two.
Russian Space Agency for 1 million delivered a pizza to the International Space Station.
The word pizza was first recorded in 997 AD in Gaeta, Italy.
October is considered to be Pizza Month by many in America and Italy.
US Pizzerias provide jobs to over a million people in country.
There is a mathematical theorem named after pizza it is called the Pizza Theorem.
Apparently, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il was very fond of pizza, and flew down Italian chefs.