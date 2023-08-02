9 Foods That Can Keep Your Liver Healthy
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Leafy green vegetables like spinach are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients.
Fatty fishes are high in omega-3 fatty acids which are good for liver health.
Olive oil supports liver function and reduces inflammation.
Nuts and seeds provide healthy fats and antioxidants essential for the liver.
Garlic helps in detoxification and liver protection
Anything turmeric based will have anti-inflammatory properties for liver support.
Green tea contains catechins that aid liver health.
Beetroot supports liver detoxification and blood flow.
Citrus fruits are high in Vitamin C, beneficial for liver function