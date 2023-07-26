9 Foods to Avoid After Sunset
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Fried Foods
: Large quantity fried foods like french fries or chicken fries can lead to indigestion and disrupt sleep patterns.
Caffeinated Beverages
: Coffee, tea, and energy drinks contain caffeine, which can disrupt sleep.
Alcohol
: Excessive alcohol consumption can affect sleep, and even overall health.
Heavy Carbohydrates
: Large portions of pasta or rice, can lead to bloating and discomfort during the night.
Red Meat
: Red meat can be heavy and difficult to digest, especially in large quantities.
Sugary Foods
: Lots of sugary foods and desserts like pastry and sweets can cause a spike in blood sugar levels, leading to disturbed sleep.
Spicy Foods
: Spicy foods like hot noodles may cause heartburn and disrupt your sleep.
Carbonated Drinks
: Carbonated beverages like sprite, coke, etc. can cause gas, affecting sleep quality.
Processed and Fast Foods
: Processed and fast foods are often high in unhealthy fats and additives. They can cause your body to heat up and cause distress.