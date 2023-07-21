9 Foods To Improve Sexual Health

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Dark chocolate is known to contain phenylethylamine. It releases endorphins and better your mood. Besides that, it also contains flavonoids which improve your blood flow and lower blood pressure. This helps you avoid erectile dysfunction.
Oysters contain high levels of zinc because of which they are considered aphrodisiacs. Zinc is essential for the production of testosterone. It is also notable for improving sperm count.
Avocado contains high levels of healthy fats and potassium. It aids in improving your blood flow and increases your energy levels. Moreover it is rich in vitamin E, which improves hormone production which is necessary for a healthy sex life.
Among fruits, it is recommended to consume watermelon which contains citrulline. Citrulline is an amino acid that improves blood flow. Studies suggest that it increases nitric oxide production, which aids in sexual arousal. It also helps with natural lubrication.
For men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction, pomegranate can enhance sexual performance. Pomegranate may help women to reduce menopausal symptoms too.
Barley soup is packed with fibre and antioxidants that can improve heart health and blood flow to the genitals, leading to more satisfying experiences in the bedroom.
Dates are packed with nutrients that can benefit your overall health and sexual wellness. But what sets them apart is their ability to improve blood flow and boost libido with their natural compounds.
Black gram is packed with protein and minerals, while ghee and rock sugar provide energy and nourishment to the body. Together, they may improve sexual function and boost overall well-being.