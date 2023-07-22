9 Foods To Include To Your Diet For Good Fats
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats which is perfect for the heart health.
Fatty fishes like salmon provides omega-3 fatty acids for brain health.
Remember that nuts such as almonds and walnuts offer healthy fats and nutrients.
Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 and fibre and could be included in the diet.
Olive oil contains monounsaturated fats that beneficial for cardiovascular health.
Flaxseeds provide omega-3s for overall well-being.
Always incorporate coconut oil for medium-chain triglycerides and unique flavor.
Remember to have full-fat Greek yogurt offers probiotics and satiating fats.
Note that dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content contains beneficial fats.