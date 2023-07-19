9 Foods to Prevent Cramps During Your Period
Producer:
Riya Ashok Madayi
Dark chocolate contains a lot of potassium, which supports the health of your muscles and is great for cramps.
Vitamin E, which helps with cramping and inflammation, is abundant in peanut butter.
Fortunately, eggs are a great source of vitamins D, B6, and E, which have all been shown to help lessen the symptoms of the cycle.
Calcium-rich leafy green veggies like kale and broccoli aid to ease muscle tension during cramping.
Ginger is frequently used to calm upset tummies and helps to reduce the inflammation and pain related to period cramps.
Pineapple’s vitamins aid in muscular relaxation, making it an excellent treatment for easing period cramps.
Bananas, which are high in potassium, can prevent aches and pains in the muscles and reduce bloating.
Salmon is a source of vitamin D, which aids in the absorption of calcium, and is high in fatty acids, which ease menstruation cramps.
During this time of the month, drinking even more water can assist with cramps and bloating.