9 Foods You Can Eat While Fasting

Sabudana is a popular ingredient during fasting. It is used to make dishes like sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, and sabudana kheer.
Singhara flour is widely used during fasting. It is used to make singhara atta roti (flatbread) and singhara halwa (pudding).
Kuttu flour is commonly used during fasting. It is used to make dishes like kuttu ki kuri (fried bread), kuttu dosa, and kuttu ka halwa.
Samak rice is a common substitute for regular rice during fasting. It is used to make dishes like samak pulao, samak upma, and samak khichdi.
Rajgira flour is often used during fasting. It is used to make dishes like rajgira paratha (flatbread), rajgira puri, and rajgira ladoo.
Potatoes are widely consumed during fasting. Dishes like aloo sabzi (potato curry), aloo chaat, and aloo tikki are popular choices.
Sweet potatoes are a nutritious option during fasting. They can be roasted, boiled, or made into a chaat (snack) with spices and lemon juice.
Various fruits are consumed during fasting, including bananas, apples, grapes, pomegranates, and oranges. They provide essential vitamins and minerals.
Milk, yogurt, and paneer (cottage cheese) are allowed during fasting. They can be used to make dishes like shrikhand, lassi, and fruit yogurt.