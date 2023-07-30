9 Friendship Day Gift Ideas
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Editor: Peuli Bakshi
What can be a better gift than a trendy watch? The gift reflects that you celebrate timeless moments with them. It can be a classic statement piece or an unconventional watch.
Gourmet and delectable treats are one of the best gifts. You can gift delectable chocolates, fine wine, and handmade cookies as gifts to your friends.
From skincare items to relaxation essentials, a self-care kit is the best bet. A self-care kit will make your friend feel special about themselves.
Perfume is considered the best gift on friendship day. Go for a perfume that suits the personality of your friend. The fragrances range from flowery to romantic to sporty.
Books are the best gifts you can give to your friends. You can gift a Mills and Boon to a romantic, a Paulo Coelho novel to a philosopher, or Harry Potter to a kid.
Soft toys are fantastic gift ideas. Give your friend a soft toy so that they can cuddle and snuggle up with them.
Flowers are the perfect gift to make anyone’s day. A bouquet of yellow flowers can make you or a friend realize how much they mean to you. Yellow represents brotherhood and camaraderie.
Gadgets like wireless earphones, portable speakers, power banks, etc. are useful and thoughtful gifts. Gifting gadgets can make your friends realize that you care about their lifestyle and interest.