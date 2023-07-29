9 fun ways To Celebrate Friendship Day  In office

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Organize a special lunch event where employees can come together, enjoy a meal, and interact in a relaxed setting.
Plan team-building activities that focus on building trust and cooperation among employees.
Create “Friendship Day Awards” to recognize employees who are great team players.
Set up a station with appreciation cards where employees can write notes of gratitude to their colleagues.
Randomly pair employees from different departments or teams to be “buddies” for the day. This will help them know colleagues outside their regular circle.
Allow employees to share stories of successful collaborations or instances where they received help from a colleague.
Organize a charitable event where employees come together to support a cause they care about.
Set up a “Friendship Wall” in a common area where employees can post pictures and messages about their workplace friendships.
Organize quizzes or games related to colleagues’ interests, hobbies, or fun facts.