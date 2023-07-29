9 fun ways To Celebrate Friendship Day  In office

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Luncheon 

Organize a special lunch event where employees can come together, enjoy a meal, and interact in a relaxed setting. 

Team Activities

Plan team-building activities that focus on building trust and cooperation among employees. 

Recognition Awards

Create “Friendship Day Awards” to recognize employees who are great team players. 

Appreciation Cards

Set up a station with appreciation cards where employees can write notes of gratitude to their colleagues.

Random Buddy Day

Randomly pair employees from different departments or teams to be “buddies” for the day. This will help them know colleagues outside their regular circle.

Success Stories

Allow employees to share stories of successful collaborations or instances where they received help from a colleague. 

Charity and Giving

Organize a charitable event where employees come together to support a cause they care about. 

Friendship Wall

Set up a “Friendship Wall” in a common area where employees can post pictures and messages about their workplace friendships. 

Quizzes and Games

Organize quizzes or games related to colleagues’ interests, hobbies, or fun facts.