Cycling is an excellent aerobic exercise that strengthens your heart, increases blood circulation, and improves overall cardiovascular fitness.
It helps build strength, tone muscles, and enhance flexibility, especially in the legs and hips.
Cycling is an effective way to burn calories and manage weight.
Unlike high-impact exercises like running, cycling is a low-impact activity that puts less stress on your joints.
Cycling is a weight-bearing exercise that stimulates the bones, promoting increased bone density and strength.