9 Hair Care Tips For Those With Curly Hair

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Always as a mandate use sulphate-free and curly hair-friendly shampoos and conditioners.

Try applying a leave-in conditioner or curl cream for moisture

You need to embrace your natural curls and avoid excessive heat styling. 

 Detangle your hair gently using a wide-toothed comb or fingers. 

You may want to  consider a microfibre towel or T-shirt to dry your curls. 

Try using a diffuser attachment on low heat to enhance curls.

It is said that sleeping with a silk or satin pillowcase can prevent frizz.

Keep refreshing curls with a water and conditioner spritz.

Consider trimming regularly to maintain healthy and defined curls. 