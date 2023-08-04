9 Hair Care Tips For Those With Curly Hair
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always as a mandate use sulphate-free and curly hair-friendly shampoos and conditioners.
Try applying a leave-in conditioner or curl cream for moisture
You need to embrace your natural curls and avoid excessive heat styling.
Detangle your hair gently using a wide-toothed comb or fingers.
You may want to consider a microfibre towel or T-shirt to dry your curls.
Try using a diffuser attachment on low heat to enhance curls.
It is said that sleeping with a silk or satin pillowcase can prevent frizz.
Keep refreshing curls with a water and conditioner spritz.
Consider trimming regularly to maintain healthy and defined curls.