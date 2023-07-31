9 Health Benefits Of Consuming Cashews
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Cashews are a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and oleic acid.
They are rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and magnesium.
A handful of cashew can support bone health with calcium and phosphorus content.
They contain antioxidants like selenium, protecting against oxidative stress.
May improve blood sugar levels and lower the risk of diabetes.
Supports healthy skin and hair due to the presence of copper content.
Very good source of plant-based protein for muscle repair and growth.
Great source that boosts immune function with zinc and iron.
Promotes healthy brain function with antioxidants and nutrients.