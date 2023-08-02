9 Health Benefits Of Consuming Tomatoes
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants, like lycopene which is good for cellular protection.
Studies show that consuming tomatoes may reduce the risk of certain cancers, including prostate.
Including tomatoes in your diet can support heart health by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.
Tomatoes provide essential vitamins, including vitamin C and potassium.
If you are a skincare fanatic, know that tomatoes help improve skin health and promote collagen production.
Remember that these vegetables can aid digestion and support a healthy gut.
They are low in calories and make for a great food option when on diet.
Researches have also hinted that tomatoes may reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.
Tomatoes can also improve eye health with their beta-carotene content.