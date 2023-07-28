9 Health Benefits Of Custard Apple
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Rich in Nutrients
: They are a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium, magnesium, and fiber.
Boosts Immunity
: Its high vitamin C content helps boost the immune system and protect against infections and diseases.
Aids Digestion
: It supports digestive health, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy digestive system.
Antioxidant Properties
: It contains antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids, which protects cells from oxidative stress.
Regulates Blood Sugar
: It causes a slow and steady rise in blood sugar levels, thereby is beneficial for diabetic people.
Anti-inflammatory Properties
: It may help reduce inflammation in body, and reduce risk of heart disease and cancer, caused by chronic inflammation.
Good for Skin
: The vitamin C content promotes collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing signs of aging.
Heart Health
: Potassium in custard apple helps regulate blood pressure and supports heart health.
M
ood-booster
:
It may have mood-boosting effects due to the presence of certain compounds in the fruit like Vitamin B6 and Tryptophan.