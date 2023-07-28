9 Health Benefits Of Custard Apple

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Rich in Nutrients: They are a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium, magnesium, and fiber.

Boosts Immunity: Its high vitamin C content helps boost the immune system and protect against infections and diseases.

Aids Digestion: It supports digestive health, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy digestive system.

Antioxidant Properties: It contains antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids, which protects cells from oxidative stress.

Regulates Blood Sugar: It causes a slow and steady rise in blood sugar levels, thereby is beneficial for diabetic people.

Anti-inflammatory Properties: It may help reduce inflammation in body, and reduce risk of heart disease and cancer, caused by chronic inflammation.

Good for Skin: The vitamin C content promotes collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing signs of aging.

Heart Health: Potassium in custard apple helps regulate blood pressure and supports heart health.

Mood-booster: It may have mood-boosting effects due to the presence of certain compounds in the fruit like Vitamin B6 and Tryptophan.