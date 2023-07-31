9 Health Benefits of Eating Raw Garlic
Producer: Riya Ashok
Sulphur compounds, which are present in garlic in various forms, are thought to be part of the reason for some of those health advantages.
Garlic is high in manganese, vitamin B6, and C yet low in calories. Other nutrients are also present in trace amounts.
Influenza and the common cold may be prevented and/or treated with garlic and/or garlic supplements.
For people with documented high blood pressure, garlic supplements seem to lower their blood pressure.
Antioxidants found in garlic can help prevent cognitive loss brought on by cell ageing and damage.
Supplemental garlic appears to lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, especially in people with mildly elevated cholesterol.
Garlic has been shown to have positive benefits on numerous chronic disease-causing factors, so it stands to reason that it might also prolong your life.
Garlic has been shown in studies to considerably lessen lead toxicity and its associated symptoms.