+ + + + + + + + + Methi or fenugreek seeds are rich in fibre, aiding digestion and promoting a healthy digestive system. They have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Methi seeds are known to help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for individuals with diabetes. Fenugreek seeds are a good source of iron, making them beneficial for preventing iron deficiency and promoting healthy blood cells. These seeds contain compounds that may help reduce cholesterol levels, supporting heart health. Methi or fenugreek seeds have been used traditionally to promote milk production in breastfeeding mothers. They are believed to have antioxidant properties, which can help protect cells from oxidative damage. Fenugreek seeds have been used for centuries to support healthy weight management due to their potential appetite-suppressing effects. Methi seeds are known for their potential anti-cancer properties, with some studies suggesting they may help inhibit the growth of certain cancer cells. Liked What You Saw?View More More