You fall asleep faster as it allows your body to cool down. Studies have shown that sleeping naked improves your quality of sleep. It keeps your skin healthy by giving you a better quality of sleep. Sleeping naked might help reduce your overall stress and anxiety. Keeping your body colder at night may help boost your calorie-burning abilities. A good sleep lowers risk of heart disease and diabetes. Sleeping naked is also a great way to increase vaginal health. Studies show sleeping naked improves male fertility. Sleeping naked is also a great way to get in touch with your body and boost your self-esteem.