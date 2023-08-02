9 Healthy Breakfast Options To Opt For

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Greek yogurt with berries and honey is a good option if you are looking for a protein boost.

You can choose whole-grain oatmeal topped with nuts and fresh fruits in the morning.

Avocado toast on whole-grain bread with a sprinkle of seeds is a fancy and a good option.

 Scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoes count for a nutritious meal.

Smoothies are always a healthy and a convenient option.  

You can try chia seed pudding with almond milk and mixed fruits.

You can opt for whole grain toasts if you want something simple and filling.  

A lot of people love to start their day with a Quinoa bowl which is extremely healthy.  

Omelette with any toppings or sides is a great breakfast option too. 