Regular physical activity is
good for a person's health,
and burning calories by
ascending stairs is the most
convenient alternative.
Because it incorporates
both vertical and horizontal
motion while maintaining
bodily balance, stair walking
strengthens the lower limb.
When a patient with chronic
obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD) wants to
enhance lung function, stair
climbing is a much better
option than exercising.
Regular stair climbing has
the ability to offer a medium-
intensity to vigorous type of
exercise and assist people in
achieving a number of
health advantages.
When compared to an
acute exercise session, stair
climbing boosts healthy
adults' mood and cognitive
performance.
Bone density is reduced in
osteoporosis, a condition that
affects people all around the
world. Walking and stair climbing
both decrease bone loss.
For type 2 diabetics,
taking the stairs even for
a short time lowers blood
sugar levels.
Since there is no fee involved,
climbing stairs is an easier and
less expensive approach to
engage in physical activity.
