9 Healthy Root Vegetables You Should Eat
Root vegetables are defined as an edible plant that grows underground.
Onions are popular root vegetables, serving as a staple ingredient in many cuisines. They’re high in fibre, Vitamin C and antioxidants.
Sweet potatoes are vibrant and delicious root vegetables that are highly nutritious and packed with health benefits.
Turnips
are high in immune-boosting Vitamin C and considered a root as well as cruciferous vegetable.
Ginger
is rich in antioxidants and can help reduce nausea, pain and inflammation.
Garlic
has potent medicinal properties due to the compound allicin.
Radish
contains a good amount of fibre and Vitamin C. It may also have anti-fungal properties.
Carrots
are high in beta-carotene, which may be tied to a lower risk of vision problems and certain types of cancer.
Turmeric
contains curcumin, a compound associated with many benefits such as improving joint pain, blood sugar levels, and symptoms of depression.