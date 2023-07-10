9 Healthy Snacks to Enjoy in Sawan
Sabudana Khichdi: Made from tapioca pearls, this dish is a popular fasting snack. It's cooked with peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices.
Fruit Chaat: Fruit chaat is a refreshing dish. It is a type of fruit salad that combines a variety of fresh fruits with a tangy and spicy dressing of chaat masala and squeezed lemon.
Makhana (Fox Nuts): Roasted or lightly sautéed makhana is a healthy fasting snack. They are light, crunchy, and rich in nutrients.
Samak (Barnyard Millet) Chilla: A savory pancake can be prepared using samak flour. Grated vegetables can be added for flavor.
Rajgira (Amaranth) Pops: Roasted amaranth seeds mixed with jaggery or sugar make for a delicious and crunchy snack.
Aloo Tikki: Tikkis (patties) can be made using boiled and mashed potatoes. Add water and chestnut flour as a binding agent, and light fry until golden brown.
Fruit yogurt: Fruits like pomegranate or cucumber can be aged to yoghurt (raita), to enjoy a refreshing and nutritious snack.
Idli: Steamed rice and urad dal, molded into soft idlis, served with sambar or coconut chutney is a lip-smacking snack.
Lauki Fry (Bottle Gourd Fritters): Grated lauki mixed with water, chestnut flour, mild spices, and herbs can be shallow fried to make tasty fritters.
