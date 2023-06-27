9 Healthy Things To Munch At Night
Carrot sticks and hummus: Enjoy the crunch of fresh carrot sticks paired with a serving of hummus, which adds protein and flavour.
Celery with almond butter: Spread some natural almond butter on celery sticks for a combination of crunch and creaminess.
Greek yogurt with mixed berries: Opt for a plain Greek yogurt and add a handful of mixed berries for a protein-rich and antioxidant-packed snack.
Cherry tomatoes and mozzarella: Pair bite-sized cherry tomatoes with small mozzarella balls or cubes for a refreshing and light snack.
Rice cakes with avocado: Top whole-grain rice cakes with mashed avocado and a sprinkle of sea salt for a satisfying and healthy treat.
Edamame: Steamed or roasted edamame is a protein-rich and fibre-filled snack that can keep you feeling satisfied.
Cottage cheese with pineapple: Combine cottage cheese with chunks of fresh pineapple for a sweet and protein-packed snack.
Cucumber and tuna bites: Use cucumber slices as a base and top them with a small dollop of tuna salad for a low-carb and protein-rich snack.
Whole grain crackers with guacamole: Choose whole grain crackers and pair them with homemade or store-bought guacamole for a nutritious and flavourful snack.
