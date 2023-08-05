Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
9 Hindi
Speaking Countries Other Than
India
Nepal
Population of Hindi speakers:
8,000,000
United States of America
Population of Hindi speakers:
649,000
Mauritius
Population of Hindi speakers:
450,170
Fiji
Population of Hindi speakers:
380,000
South Africa
Population of Hindi speakers:
250,292
Suriname
Population of Hindi speakers:
150,000
Uganda
Population of Hindi speakers:
100,000
United Kingdom
Population of Hindi speakers:
45,800
New Zealand
Population of Hindi speakers:
20,000
