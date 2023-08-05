Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

9 Hindi Speaking Countries Other Than India

Nepal

Population of Hindi speakers: 8,000,000

United States of America

Population of Hindi speakers: 649,000

Mauritius

Population of Hindi speakers: 450,170

Fiji

Population of Hindi speakers: 380,000

South Africa

Population of Hindi speakers: 250,292

Suriname

Population of Hindi speakers: 150,000

Uganda

Population of Hindi speakers: 100,000

United Kingdom

Population of Hindi speakers: 45,800

New Zealand

Population of Hindi speakers: 20,000

