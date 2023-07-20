9 places to visit in madhya pradesh
Kanha National Reserve is said to have inspired Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book.
The Chausath Yogini Temple is an 11th century temple built during the Kachchhapaghata reign.
The majestic Chitrakoot waterfalls. The city has also been mentioned in the Ramayana.
You can also make a visit to Panna National Park.
Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh is a Buddhist complex, famous for its Great Stupa, commissioned by Ashoka.
Ujjain is home to one of the twelve Jyotirlingas at Mahakaleshwar Temple.
Khajuraho is the epitome of Indian architecture. The intricate carvings here will blow your mind.
Gwalior is home to the Scindia Dynasty and is rich in history.
Madhya Pradesh is rightly called India’s heart.