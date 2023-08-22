Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Quinoa is rich in protein and contains Amino acids, which is essential for your body.
Quinoa contains high amounts of fibre.
Quinoa is rich in iron, which is usually ignored in a daily diet.
Eating quinoa regularly will keep your Glycemic Index under control.
Consumption of quinoa boosts much-needed magnesium in the body.
Quinoa is one of the best supplements for weight loss.
Quinoa is a good gluten-free food component.
Regular consumption of quinoa promotes necessary antioxidants in your body.
Quinoa has all the nine Amino acids required by the body.