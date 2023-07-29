9 Indian Dishes Every Foodie Should Try

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

One has to start off the list with Biriyani which isa fragrant rice dish with flavourful spices and meat.

Mutton rogan josh is a rich and aromatic Kashmiri lamb curry.

Masala Dosa is a crispy crepe filled with spicy potato filling and is an absolute delicacy.

Butter chicken is a creamy and indulgent tomato-based chicken curry.

 Chole Bhature the eternal favourite is a spiced chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread.

Everybody loves a good plate of pani puri or phuchka.

 Malai Kofta is fried dumplings in a creamy tomato-based gravy which is delicious.

Rajma Chawal is an absolute emotion!

Palak paneer is healthy, nutritious and tasty at the same time. 