9 Indian Dishes Every Foodie Should Try
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
One has to start off the list with Biriyani which isa fragrant rice dish with flavourful spices and meat.
Mutton rogan josh is a rich and aromatic Kashmiri lamb curry.
Masala Dosa is a crispy crepe filled with spicy potato filling and is an absolute delicacy.
Butter chicken is a creamy and indulgent tomato-based chicken curry.
Chole Bhature the eternal favourite is a spiced chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread.
Everybody loves a good plate of pani puri or phuchka.
Malai Kofta is fried dumplings in a creamy tomato-based gravy which is delicious.
Rajma Chawal is an absolute emotion!
Palak paneer is healthy, nutritious and tasty at the same time.