9 Indian Ingredients You Can Use For Skincare
Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient and brightening agent.
Sandalwood soothes and calms the skin with its fragrance.
Aloe Vera hydrates and nourishes the skin while soothing irritation.
Neem is effective in treating acne and skin infections.
Saffron helps in achieving a radiant and even complexion.
Rosewater refreshes and balances the skin’s pH levels.
Coconut oil provides deep moisturisation and antioxidant benefits.
Almond oil is rich in vitamins and is great for nourishing the skin.
Ghee is a brilliant skincare ingredient that has multi-faceted benefits.