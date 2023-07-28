Best Places In India To Visit With Your Besties This Friendship Day
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Enjoy the vibrant beaches, nightlife, and water sports in this popular beach destination.
Goa
Explore the scenic Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh, go trekking, and immerse in the hippie culture.
Kasol
Embark on a thrilling road trip, visit monasteries, and witness the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas.
Leh-Ladakh
Experience the French charm, serene beaches, historic Matrimandir and delicious cuisine in this coastal town.
Pondicherry
Embark on adventure activities like white-water rafting, bungee jumping, and trekking in the Himalayas.
Rishikesh
Experience crystal-clear river waters and mesmerizing waterfalls, the cleanest village in Asia— Mawlynnong, and famous living root bridges.
Meghalaya
Visit the picturesque ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ and its diverse culture. With its remote charm, you are up for a unique and offbeat experience.
Arunachal Pradesh
Enjoy the tranquil tea gardens, beautiful landscapes, and pleasant weather in this hill station.
Munnar
Visit thrilling safaris, lakes, and the Ranthambore Fort. For nature and adventure enthusiasts, it will be an exciting experience.
Ranthambore