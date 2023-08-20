9 Inspirational Quotes by BTS’ RM
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Love yourself, speak yourself
I believe in the power of music and its ability to heal
Life is a sculpture that you cast as you make mistakes and learn from them.
If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.
Don’t be trapped in someone else’s dream.
I have many faults and I have many fears, but I am going to embrace myself as hard as I can, and I’m starting to love myself, little by little.
No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself.
We have to live with the scars we bear.