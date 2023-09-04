9 Inspirational Quotes by Cristiano Ronaldo
Producer: Riya Ashok
“Your love makes me strong. Your hate makes me unstoppable.”
“I don’t have to show anything to anyone. There is nothing to prove.”
“Your talent is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.”
“Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are things which do not let you sleep.”
“To me, being the best means proving it in different countries and championships.”
“I don’t mind people hating me because it pushes me.”
“I’ve never tried to hide the fact that it is my intention to become the best.”
“I’m living a dream I never want to wake up from.”
“I am not a perfectionist, but I like to feel that things are done well.”