9 Inspirational Quotes By Malala Yousafzai
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.
Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality.
I don’t want to be remembered as the girl who was shot. I want to be remembered as the girl who stood up
One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world
When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful
We must tell girls their voices are important
I speak not for myself, but for those without a voice
Education is education. We should learn everything and then choose which path to follow