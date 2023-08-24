9 Inspirational Quotes by
Shah Rukh Khan
Producer: Nishad T
Success is not a good teacher. Failure makes you humble.
Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of.
I don’t want the walls of my house to be covered with certificates and awards. I want them to be covered with photographs of family and friends.
To be a star, you must shine your own light, follow your path, and don’t worry about the darkness, for that is when the stars shine brightest.
It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all the clarity in the world.
I walk, I run, in the direction of my dreams. Things change along the way, people change, I change, the world changes…even my dreams change. I don’t stop.
The best way to predict your future is to create it.
Success is not just about making money. It’s about making a difference.
I do what I do because I like it. And I think the most important thing is to be in a good mood and enjoy life, wherever you are.