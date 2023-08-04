9 Inspiring Quotes By Sudha Murthy
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
The biggest lessons I have learned in life have come from the simplest of things.
A good heart and a good nature are two different issues, a good heart can win many relationships, but a good nature can win many good hearts.
You must learn to tolerate both praise and criticism
Time is the best healer; eventually, things will fall into place.
Don’t run away from challenges; face them with courage
Books are the best friends one can have.
Small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life
Empathy is the biggest virtue a human being can have.
The purpose of life is to live a life of purpose.
Money and power may buy you respect, but not genuine love