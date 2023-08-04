Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
9 Interesting Facts About The Moon
Footprints, rover tracks and any other markings on the moon’s surface remains forever as there is no atmosphere to erode its surface.
Astronauts
have stated that the moon has a distinctive smell – “gunpowder-like” or “spent fireworks”.
The moon is almost about the same age as Earth – 4.5 billion years old.
The moon experiences
moonquakes
, which can last for hours. They are much weaker than earthquakes though.
Temperature on the moon can change drastically. During the day, it can reach up to 127 degree Celsius, while at night it can plummet to -173 degree Celsius.
Evidence on the prevalence of water ice has been found. They are mostly found in the permanently shadowed regions of the craters.
Objects weigh much less on the moon when compared to Earth, as its gravity is about 1/6th of Earth’s.
Due to its changing position, the moon’s brightness varies throughout the month.
Neil Armstrong
and Buzz Aldrin brought over 380 kgs of lunar rock and soil samples, which have been invaluable for further research.