9 Kitchen Scraps That Can Be Used as Organic Fertilizer
Do not throw away your kitchen scraps
They can be the perfect organic fertilizer for your plants.
Vegetable peels
Never throw away the vegetable peels as they belong to the compost bin.
Old vegetables
If your vegetables start rotting and you do not want to use them for cooking, just toss them away to the compost bin.
Coffee grounds
Coffee grounds contain nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus and other micronutrients which are extremely beneficial for your houseplants.
Used tea leaves and tea bags
The tea leaves used to make your cup of black tea or green tea are great organic fertilizers.
Banana peels
Rich in potassium, phosphorus and other micronutrients, banana peels should never be thrown away.
Egg shells
Dry the egg shells, powder them, and then add them to your indoor plants as they are a rich source of calcium.
Shells and pits
Do not throw away the shells of nuts and the pits of fruits, as they can easily be used as organic fertilizer.
Paper towels and napkins
All the used paper towels and napkins can also be transformed into organic fertilizer for your plants.
Cardboard boxes
Cut them up into small pieces and toss them over at the compost bin. They are great at absorbing excess moisture.
