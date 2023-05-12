9 Lesser-known Health Benefits Of Rosemary
Rosemary contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce swelling and pain.
Some studies suggest that rosemary may have anti-cancer properties due to its ability to reduce inflammation and protect against DNA damage.
Rosemary has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels, which can be beneficial for people with diabetes.
The herb contains antioxidants that can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and promote healthy skin.
This loved herb contains compounds that can help relieve respiratory issues, such as asthma, bronchitis, and coughs.
The scent of rosemary has been linked to improved concentration and memory retention.
Rosemary has been shown to have pain-relieving effects, particularly for headaches and menstrual cramps.
It contains antioxidants that can help boost the immune system and protect against illnesses and infections.
Rosemary can help stimulate the production of digestive juices, which can aid in digestion and alleviate bloating and constipation.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More