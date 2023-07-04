Explore Taj Mahal, the iconic
symbol of love, and delve into
the rich history of Mughal
architecture.
Agra
Immerse yourself in the
vibrant culture, majestic
forts, and stunning
palaces of Rajasthan.
Jaipur
Relax on pristine beaches, indulge
in water sports, and experience
the vibrant nightlife of this
popular coastal destination.
Goa
Enjoy the picturesque
landscapes, cool climate,
and adventurous activities in
the scenic Himalayan region.
Shimla and Manali
Cruise along the serene
backwaters, indulge in Ayurvedic
treatments, and witness the lush
greenery of God's Own Country.
Kerala
Embark on a spiritual journey,
practice yoga, and witness the
sacred Ganges River in the
foothills of the Himalayas.
Rishikesh and Haridwar
Marvel at the breathtaking
views of the Himalayas, sip
tea at tea estates, and
explore the charming hill
stations of the east.
Darjeeling and Gangtok
Uncover the ruins of
the ancient Vijayanagara
Empire, explore fascinating
temples, and marvel at the
architectural wonders.
Hampi
Admire the lush green tea
plantations, trek through
the scenic hills, and witness
stunning waterfalls in this
tranquil hill station in Kerala.
Munnar
