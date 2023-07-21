Producer: Priyanka Das
9 Low-Calorie
Desserts
You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free
Sweet potato halwa: Made using sweet potatoes, low-fat milk, sugar substitute, and ghee, this halwa can be eaten without worrying about the calories
Moong dal halwa: Get your protein intake by indulging in moong dal halwa. Make it healthier by replacing sugar with stevia.
Quinoa apple kheer: Quinoa, apples, skimmed milk and pistachios come together in this regret-free dessert.
Til laddoo: Made of sesame seeds and jaggery, this crunchy dessert can be munched on without guilt.
Carrot kheer: Enjoy the goodness of carrots in this creamy and nutritious dessert.
Coconut barfi: Coconut, mixed nuts, khoya, raw brown sugar, cardamom powder and fennel seeds can be combined to gorge on this crunchy dessert.
Apple halwa: This dessert can be made without the use of any milk, cream or khoya. Perfect for anyone on a diet!
Oats payasam: Replace the traditional rice with oats to make a creamy payasam, without compromising on the taste.