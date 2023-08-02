9 Low-Calorie Fruits To Include To Your Diet
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Strawberries are sweet and low in calories also are rich in antioxidants.
If you want something hydrating then watermelon should be your first choice.
Cantaloupe is a low-calorie option packed with vitamins and minerals.
Papaya is a nutrient-dense fruit that aids digestion and metabolism.
Raspberries are high in fibre and antioxidants, low in calories.
Kiwi is a tangy and low-calorie fruit that has high vitamin C content.
Honeydew melon is a low-calorie choice with a subtle sweetness.
Blackberries are rich in fibre and antioxidants, low in calories.
Oranges are a juicy and low-calorie citrus fruit that has high vitamin C content.