 9 Low-Calorie Fruits To Include To Your Diet

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Strawberries are sweet and low in calories also are rich in antioxidants.

If you want something hydrating then watermelon should be your first choice. 

 Cantaloupe is a low-calorie option packed with vitamins and minerals.

Papaya is a nutrient-dense fruit that aids digestion and metabolism.

Raspberries are high in fibre and antioxidants, low in calories. 

Kiwi is a tangy and low-calorie fruit that has high vitamin C content.

Honeydew melon is a low-calorie choice with a subtle sweetness.

Blackberries are rich in fibre and antioxidants, low in calories.

Oranges are a juicy and low-calorie citrus fruit that has high vitamin C content.