9 Make Up Tips To Live By
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Start with a clean and moisturised face for smooth application.
Always use a primer to create a lasting makeup base.
Blend foundation and concealer seamlessly for a natural finish.
Enhance eyes with mascara and well-shaped brows.
Do not forget to add a pop of colour with blush and subtle contouring.
Always choose lip shades that complement your skin tone.
Remember to highlight your best features for a radiant look.
Set makeup with a translucent powder for longevity.
One must always remove makeup before bedtime for healthy skin.