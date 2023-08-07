9 Make Up Tips To Live By

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Start with a clean and moisturised face for smooth application.

Always use a primer to create a lasting makeup base.

Blend foundation and concealer seamlessly for a natural finish.

Enhance eyes with mascara and well-shaped brows.

 Do not forget to add a pop of colour with blush and subtle contouring.

Always choose lip shades that complement your skin tone.

Remember to highlight your best features for a radiant look.

Set makeup with a translucent powder for longevity.

One must  always remove makeup before bedtime for healthy skin.