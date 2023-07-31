9 Powerful Medicinal Plants
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which may help alleviate pain, prevent DNA mutation and reduce inflammation.
Turmeric
Aloe vera gel is used to soothe skin and promote wound healing. It is rich in nutrients, and antioxidants that can support the immune system.
Aloe Vera
Ginger has anti-nausea properties and can help alleviate digestive issues and inflammation. It is also a remedy for menstrual pains and cold and cough.
Ginger
Lavender essential oil is used for relaxation, stress relief, and as a remedy for headaches and sleep issues. It provides anti-inflammatory benefits as well.
Lavender
Tulsi has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory effects, helping in stress relief, promoting digestive aid, immune support and respiratory and heart health.
Tulsi
Neem is known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties and is used in skincare and oral health products.
Neem
Echinacea is believed to boost the immune system and help in managing common cold, flu symptoms, bronchitis and upper respiratory problems.
Echinacea purpurea
Chamomile has calming effects and is often used as a natural remedy for insomnia, stress and anxiety. Recent studies show it may have anticancer properties as well.
Chamomile
Garlic has antimicrobial properties and may support heart health and immune function. It helps in body’s detoxification, and is good for skin.
Garlic