9 Mehndi Designs To Try This Hariyali Teej

Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their happy married life.
Even unmarried women observe a fast to pray in the hope of a desired life partner.
During Hariyali Teej, married women visit their parent’s house, and wear new clothes, preferably green sari and bangles. They prepare swings as well as sing Teej songs, praising the love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Moreover, parents of married women send sindhara, a gift bucket to their daughters and in-laws.
Sindhara is a collection of homemade sweets such as ghewar, and accessories like henna and bangles.