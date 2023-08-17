Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

9 Mehndi Designs To Try This Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej

is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami.

The holy day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

This year, the auspicious festival for married couples will be celebrated on August 19.

This festival is primarily observed in northern India, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

This day is significant as it commemorates the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Goddess Parvati is known as ‘Teej Mata’.

Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their happy married life.

Even unmarried women observe a fast to pray in the hope of a desired life partner. 

During Hariyali Teej, married women visit their parent’s house, and wear new clothes, preferably green sari and bangles. They prepare swings as well as sing Teej songs, praising the love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Moreover, parents of married women send sindhara, a gift bucket to their daughters and in-laws.

Sindhara is a collection of homemade sweets such as ghewar, and accessories like henna and bangles.

