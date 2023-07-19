9 historical and unknown facts about lakshadweep
Portuguese colonialists were initially expelled from the islands in 1545.
Lakshadweep is the smallest union territory of India.
The islands were also mentioned in the Buddhist Jataka stories of the 6th century BCE.
Lakshadweep islands were first mentioned by a Greek sailor in the 1st century CE.
The islands fell in the trade routes that connected ancient Egypt, Persia and the West.
Archaeological evidence says that Buddhism prevailed here before Islam became dominant.
Sangam Patiṟṟuppattu, a Tamil poem, mentions the rule of the Cheras here.
After the disintegration of the Cheras, Cholas took control of large parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Noted Moroccan traveler Ibn Battuta mentions Lakshadweep in many of his stories.