9 most obese countries in the world 

The obesity rate is highest in Nauru (61%).

It is followed by Cook Islands (55.9%).

On the third spot is Palau (55.3%).

The obesity rate in Marshall Islands is 52.9%.

Tuvalu is in the fifth spot (51.6%).

It is followed by Niue (50%).

Next is Tonga, with an obesity rate of 48.2%.

In the eighth spot is Samoa (47.3%).

Finally, in the ninth spot is Kiribati (46%).