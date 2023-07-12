9 most obese countries in the world
The obesity rate is highest in Nauru (61%).
It is followed by Cook Islands (55.9%).
On the third spot is Palau (55.3%).
The obesity rate in Marshall Islands is 52.9%.
Tuvalu is in the fifth spot (51.6%).
It is followed by Niue (50%).
Next is Tonga, with an obesity rate of 48.2%.
In the eighth spot is Samoa (47.3%).
Finally, in the ninth spot is Kiribati (46%).
