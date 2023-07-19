8 Times B’Town Divas Slayed in Perky Prints
Producer:
Riya Ashok Madayi
In a ruched halter midi dress by Magda Butrym with floral designs, Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement.
Deepika Padukone wore a co-ord set with a panther pattern from the brand Sil-Sila and looked effortlessly stylish.
Rasika Dugal emanates a boss attitude in this Torqadorn-designed outfit with a motif inspired by nature.
Bipasha Basu looks lovely in a paisley-printed handwoven pancake kaftan created by the brand Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki.
In a hand-block printed saree from the brand Anavila, actor Konkona Sensharma exudes ethereal beauty.
Shilpa Shetty boosted the all-animal print ensemble by wearing heels and earrings that matched.
In a corset dress with leopard pattern, Malaika Arora looked elegant. Malaika enhanced the glam appearance with substantial gold jewellery.
Kiara Advani is dressed in a vibrant red and black leopard print pantsuit, which goes well with the flared hem of her pants.