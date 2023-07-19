8 Times B’Town Divas Slayed in Perky Prints

Producer:  Riya Ashok Madayi

In a ruched halter midi dress by Magda Butrym with floral designs, Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement.

Deepika Padukone wore a co-ord set with a panther pattern from the brand Sil-Sila and looked effortlessly stylish. 

Rasika Dugal emanates a boss attitude in this Torqadorn-designed outfit with a motif inspired by nature. 

Bipasha Basu looks lovely in a paisley-printed handwoven pancake kaftan created by the brand Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki. 

In a hand-block printed saree from the brand Anavila, actor Konkona Sensharma exudes ethereal beauty. 

Shilpa Shetty boosted the all-animal print ensemble by wearing heels and earrings that matched.

In a corset dress with leopard pattern, Malaika Arora looked elegant. Malaika enhanced the glam appearance with substantial gold jewellery.

Kiara Advani is dressed in a vibrant red and black leopard print pantsuit, which goes well with the flared hem of her pants.